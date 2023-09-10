Another single from Dom Martin and one of the best he’s put out to date.



Dark and moody slide guitar, Dom tells the tales of when he was a lad and starting out in the Blues business.

It has a hypnotic groove to it and with his dark vocal deep in the mix you are transported into a world of dark and smoky bars, knives flashing and drinks spilling.



“Belfast Blues is about the days I spent playing the pubs and clubs in Northern Ireland,” says Dom. “Getting in fights, fires, getting robbed, getting drunk and beaten and just generally misbehaving. Being an animal. I was a different person back then.”







I’d say it is a must have.



