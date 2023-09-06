Live Duran Duran TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts USA John Reed Share with:





The Duran Duran-mania that swept throughout the US in the early-to-mid-'80s was quite a phenomenon at the time. They were the undisputed leaders of the second wave of British invasion bands who were releasing synth-pop gems at a frantic pace. While most of the bands of this time did not garner the same success as Duran Duran (Culture Club was a second runner up), it was one of the most interesting times in pop history.



Duran Duran performed at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on September 6, 2023.



Duran Duran took to the stage while a newer cut, 2021's "Velvet Nation", was being piped in and they opened with "Night Boat", a track from the band's 1981 eponymous debut album. A frantic "Wild Boys" followed, and the arena exploded as their most familiar cut (but not their biggest hit), "Hungry Like The Wolf", brought screams out from the crowd that made it seem like 1983 all over again.



The group (featuring original members: Simon Le Bon, vocals; John Taylor, bass; Nik Rhodes; keyboards; and Roger Taylor, drums) has aged incredibly well, and while some of their contemporaries are mailing in their performances, they are as tight and electric as ever.



The band's James Bond movie theme song, "A View To a Kill", still resonates quite well (unlike some other Bond themes that did not age as gracefully) as did 1986's funky "Notorious".



Speaking of funk, 1982's "Lonely in Your Nightmare" (from Duran Duran's breakthrough disc, "Rio") blended smoothly into a fantastic cover of Rick James' "Super Freak".



The group easily kept up the momentum with their mega-smash "Is There Something I Should Know?" 2021's "Anniversary" led way to a pair of deeper cuts from the group's 1981 debut album, "Friends of Mine" and the amazing "Careless Memories". While "Careless Memories" was not the biggest hit for Duran Duran, it is one of their greatest creations and has been a concert staple for decades.



The show climaxed with "Planet Earth", a cover of Grandmaster Melle Mel's "White Lines (Don't Do It)", an ultra-energetic rendering of "The Reflex" (Duran Duran's first #1 US hit) and ended with a medley of "Girls on Film" and a cover of Calvin Harris', "Acceptable in the 80's".



Returning for a semi sing-a-long version of "Save a Prayer", the night then ended perfectly with the dance-synth classic, "Rio".



Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year and, on this night, the band more than proved they are quite worthy of that honor.