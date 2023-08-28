Live Haim All Points East, Victoria Park Joe McIndoe Share with:





Haim sent the punters home happy after a day of pop and rock excellence at the All Points East Festival.



The trio of sisters confidently and triumphantly, hold court in front of a packed Victoria Park in London. The band’s sound is typically comprised of energetic rock, a touch of funk, a dash of jazz, and just the right amount of pop to entice the audience in.



The ladies’ status as headliners was not always assured, however. The group gratefully speak about their first album, Days Are Gone, on its 10th anniversary to the thousands in attendance.



They explain that no record label wanted to sign them when they were newcomers and that airplay on UK radio, along with fan support, helped to spark their career into life.



A decade on, and it’s fair to say the American act has seized their opportunity.



Proceedings get underway with the bouncy 'Now I’m In It'. The guitar throatily draws out the base of the song in an effort to build anticipation for the first bop of the night. And though it loses a little zest and snap from studio to the live stage, it still manages to set the feel-good mood efficiently. 'Don’t Save Me' swiftly follows to keep the foot-tapping rock in full flow.



Whether you are a rock fan who likes the pop bops or someone who likes to headbang until it’s hanging by a thread, Haim has something for you. In a live setting, 'My Song 5' and 'Let Me Go' most certainly fall into the latter category.



Both are moody, atmospheric tracks that explode into frantic life. 'Let Me Go', for its part, slowly builds up the melodic tension using growling blues guitar and maracas that tick, tick, tick like a bomb waiting to explode. The song shifts through the gears as drums pound harder and faster, until things are ready to burst. The pièce de résistance is reached as the guitars are finally left unencumbered to shred the stage and kick everyone’s heart rate into overdrive.



The sister act showcases their vocal quality throughout the night. Whether it’s anthems like 'The Wire', the sultry funk of '3 am', or the raucous grumble of 'My Song 5', the band has the melodic palette to rise to the occasion.



'3 am' also offers up an opportunity for the musicians to chat with fans. They inform the masses that they didn’t get a chance to party when they were last in the UK, and this night would be different.



A consultation then ensues between the audience and band as they enthusiastically attempt to find the best nightclub in London.



It’s a charming bit of random banter that manages to keep things lighthearted, and the relationship between audience and musicians playful, friendly, and natural. The vibe is less about megastars obliged to play a date and more about three of your boisterous friends cajoling you into an epic night on the town. Their gift of the gab also serves as an amusing route into the song.



The Grammy nominees exude charm and charisma and aren’t afraid to get up close and personal with the faithful. Este Haim takes the chance to step off of the stage, looking to meet some folks at the front, and more importantly, get the load down on london’s nightlife. It’s all part of the Haim party package, and our hosts are good value for it.



Yes, there are one or two hiccups along the way, like the reverb being too strong on 'I Know Alone', or when otherwise excellent musicianship makes it difficult to hear the lyrics on 'Summer Girl'. But this doesn’t spoil what proves to be a joy-filled set.



Big hitters like 'The Wire', 'Forever', and 'The Steps' see the night off in style, offering the crowd one last chance to boogie and a final dose of serotonin.



Speaking of the brain’s favorite chemical, Girl In Red also graced the All Points East main stage earlier in the day, and boy, oh boy, did she make the most of it.



The Norwegian popstar was irrepressible at times during her support set. She not only played the hits but also found time to crowd surf — a feat both certain to impress onlookers and terrify the health and safety manager in equal measure.



The Norwegian popstar brings to the stage not only emotionally earnest bops like 'Serotonin' or amusing snark on 'Did You Come', but also an authenticity to accompany them. The artist is happy to chat with the crowd and is endearingly honest at times, even going as far as to question her own set selection at one point. The balance between bops and the slower odes may have been a tad off, but nevertheless, Victoria Park witnessed a star on the rise.



Other acts like the rambunctious Snail Mail and the feel-good soul of Griff were well worth the early admission, but Red was the standout support ahead of the main attraction.



Photo credit:@sharonlopez

