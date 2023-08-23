On a very hot summer’s night at the Teatro Conchiglia in the seaside resort of Sestri Levante on the Ligurian coastline, Bdrmm, the British band from Hull, are here to entertain and regale the young Italian crowd with their particular brand of ambient, melodic, challenging indie rock.



The group now consists of Ryan Smith (vocals and guitar), his brother Jordan Smith ( vocals/synth/bass) Joe Vickers ( guitar) and Conor Murray ( drums). Ryan and friends formed the group as a bedroom project, where they would meet and experiment, hence the rather clever name, and after gigs, trials and errors, Bdrmm got a record contract with the Sonic Cathedral label resulting in their 2020 debut album release ‘Bedroom’. Maybe this passed under the radar of the majority but it’s a very cool, understated affair with ‘Early Cure’ being a template in terms of sounds and textures;lyrically, very honest but minimalist, much aligned to a bedroom/ solitude anxe. Shoegaze is the term often associated with this type of band, a general term which always rather downplays things I feel, as in this instance, where I felt much more dynamism along with sort of general discomfort coming through in these songs.



2023 sees the release of their second studio album “I Don’t Know” on Mogwai’s Rock Action Records which is undoubtedly what will be performed tonight in Sestri Levante’s shell shaped open amphitheatre.



Firstly a local band Seele Brennt who are seemingly under the banner of post industrial rock. Improvisation and intensity in the vein of Black Midi from the outset, where the aim is to perform and parade with no concern for feedback or praise. Refreshingly original and authentic for an Italian rock band. Worth checking out on the streaming platforms for sure.



Brdmm take to the stage at about 22.15 and it’s still hot but a seductive summer wind is in full flow. They do play the new album, indeed mostly their whole repertoire as Ryan indeed tells us. It’s all simply glorious. I haven’t seen a new band live with such rich, enticing and captivating songs since early Radiohead gigs . You must simply allow yourself to step off the edge and dive into the vortex of a soundscape that engulfs and consumes your senses. Again minimalist lyrics in most of the new songs with repeated messages and refrains,so very enticing and seductive even at first listen, with Ryan on main vocals and Jordan on backing vocals. Some teething problems with microphones at the start fail to dampen their easy going spirit and it’s a very pleasant and chilled out vibe. The gender mixed crowd gradually start to stand up and head for the front in the most casual relaxed manner and dancing and such soon follows both off and on stage.



Quite a few drinks start to be consumed by band and crowd and songs do get looser and more erratic as the gig progresses; songs like “It’s Just a Bit of Blood” and “Port” with accentuated feedback heavy bass synth loops, and a degree of spontaneity are even better for it. The new songs are heavily influenced by Kraut rock and the experimentation vibe of Radiohead, I would suggest, which make this all so appealing and alluring as a live happening.



I think Bdrmm who have a full Uk and European tour coming up this autumn/winter will be big on the festival circuit come next summer and will surprise and no doubt enrich the events. There is still a future for indie guitar rock with maybe this type of approach and feel; i.e a little less pretentiousness and a more cavalier outlook whilst still being earnest and poignant.

There was no merchandise on sale,which I found refreshing to be honest, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a quite a few Bdrmm t-shirts come Glastonbury next year after the winter tour.

