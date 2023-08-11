Single Wily Bo Walker Who Do You Love (Don’tcha Love Me Baby) Andy Snipper Share with:





Latest single from Wily Bo Walker as part of his forthcoming ‘The Rattlin’ Bone Theatre Show’ soundtrack album.



If you are familiar with Blues or rock or Rock ‘n’ Roll or just about any form in the last 70 years, you will know Bo Diddley’s classic ‘Who Do You Love’. It’s been covered by almost everybody of any import.



This is a new interpretation and you cue it up expecting the familiar Bo Diddly rhythm, that comforting ‘normalness’ of the song and ….. no, it’s wrong! The beat is wrong, the rhythms are all over the place, those horns, the backing vocals ….IT’S ALL WRONG, THIS ISN’T ‘WHO DO YOU LOVE’

Except, it works brilliantly. Everything is flipped but it has all landed exactly in the right place. That sleazy trumpet opening, you find yourself dancing to this different drum. The lyrics stripped down and reset to make for a darker and more frantic number. Backing vocals from Karena K, trombones from Danny Flam, Clarky on double bass all build this huge and dense soundscape



This is rolling straight out of the swamp, irrepressible and so sexy.



