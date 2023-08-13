Live Rick Springfield Lynn Auditorium, Lynn, Massachusetts USA John Reed Share with:





The summer of 2023 concert scene has been an interesting and eclectic mix of artists and genres. Amongst those currently touring is a really cool quadruple bill of performers whose heady days were mostly during the 1980s. So much so, that this package tour is called the "I Want My ‘80s Tour", a nod to the once famous catch phrase, "I Want My MTV". The "I Want My ‘80s Tour” performed at the Lynn Auditorium in Lynn, Massachusetts on August 13, 2023.



Headlined by former "General Hospital" heartthrob, Rick Springfield, the show also featured The Hooters (who had not played a concert in Massachusetts since January of 1990), Paul Young and one-hit-wonder Tommy Tutone.



Tommy Tutone opened the show with a short sampling of their brand of California-tinged pop. Band leader Tommy Heath was the only member of Tommy Tutone that was present, and Heath used Springfield's band members as his backing band (Young also used Springfield's talented musicians for his appearance as well).



During his four-song-set, Heath announced that his cover of Jim Croce's "Operator (That's Not the Way it Feels)" was "The Clash Meets Jim Croce". Save for the lyrics, the cover bore little resemblance to Croce's original. Finishing up with "Jenny/867-5309", Heath had hardly left the stage when Young was already being introduced.



Still in possession of his magnificent voice, Young opened with "Some People" and "I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down". Young then pulled out his first US hit "Come Back and Stay". A major hit internationally, "Come Back and Stay" rose to #22 on the Billboard Top 100 in 1984, thanks in part to the song’s video being in heavy rotation on MTV.



Ending with his massive hit, "Every Time You Go Away", Young's rendition of the song is still able to bring a chill to most in the crowd. "Every Time You Go Away" was originally penned by Darryl Hall and appeared on his 1980 solo disc, "Sacred Songs". Though Hall did a great job of the song on his album, Young's soulful delivery made the song a classic, while Hall's version is rarely, if ever, heard.



Judging by their energy level when they took the stage, The Hooters were apparently very pleased to be back in Massachusetts (and the crowd was just as happy to welcome them back). Kicking off with great versions of "I'm Alive" and "Day by Day", the band's final US hit single, it was quickly brought back to the crowd’s attention just what a killer power-pop combo they are. The band's first hit, "All You Zombies" is still atmospheric and haunting, as was "Kayla With a K", the group’s amazing tale of a hurricane.



Unlike many '80s era bands still touring, The Hooters still have most of the members of their classic line-up on board: Eric Bazikian, co-lead vocalist, guitar, saxophone and mandolin; Rob Hyman, co-lead vocals, keyboards, accordion and melodica; David Uosikkinen, drums; John Lilley, backing vocals, rhythm guitar, dobro and mandolin; Frank Smith, Jr., bassist (he joined the band in 1987); Tommy Williams, lead and backing vocals, guitar, mandolin (he became a touring Hooter in 2010).



After a fantastic take of "Satellite", the band paraded out some hit songs that they penned for other artists. "One of Us" was a hit for Joan Osborne in 1996, but The Hooters rendition had more emotional depth, as did "Time After Time", which became Cyndi Lauper's first number-one smash in 1984.



Wrapping things up with the irresistible "And We Danced", The Hooters triumphantly ended their set with everyone in attendance furiously dancing and hoping the band does not wait another 33 years to come back.



At 74 years old (yes...74!), Rick Springfield can still make the girls swoon. Well, the girls are all grown up now, but they still are as enthusiastic for Springfield as they were in the early 1980s.



Opening with "Affair of the Heart" and "I Get Excited", Springfield found his groove early on with his cover of Sammy Hagar's "I've Done Everything for You". "I've Done Everything for You" (which was Springfield’s follow-up single after “Jessie’s Girl”) is the tale of a selfish woman on the verge of getting her walking papers. However, it's a pretty safe bet that Springfield (who looks a couple of decades younger than he actually is) would have no problem replacing her.



Springfield has bravely been very open about his struggles with depression and he put some of these issues into the newer song, "World Start Turning". Next up, a seven-song-medley included a brief rendering of his 1978 tune, "Bruce". A novelty-type record, “Bruce” humorously deals with Springfield's dilemma of being confused with Bruce Springsteen in the late 1970s."Bruce" was actually reissued in 1984 to capitalize on Springsteen's then zenith-like popularity.



1982's "Don't Talk to Strangers" (one of the best songs in the Springfield catalog) was turned into a competition as Springfield pitted the women against the men in the audience to shout the first line of the song's chorus. Springfield said he was not able to do this in the ‘80s as there were not enough men in the audience back then.



1984's "Love Somebody" still had the irresistible kick that made it Springfield's last Top 10 hit and closed out the set. Springfield returned to serenade the crowd with his iconic “Jessie's Girl", which left the audience satisfied as they got more than their fill of ‘80s nostalgia.

