You either ‘get’ Bonamassa or you don’t and if you do, you are going to love this single.



A copy of Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac original, it’s a simple and straightforward rocker, a belting bit of boogie woogie with a stunning solo at the break.



Joe Bonamassa seems capable of wearing as many skins as there are guitarists, but he brings himself to the party every time as well.

Featuring Reese Wynans (keys), Calvin Turner (bass), Lamar Carter (drums), Kirk Fletcher (guitar), and Josh Smith (guitar), it just rips along with real pace and joy.







It’s taken from his new album ‘Blues Deluxe Vol 2’ – October can’t come too aoon



