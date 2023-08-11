Roaring out of Phoenix, Nevada, Until The Sun are a psychedelic Blues band with a feel for mid-sixties rock and ‘70’s American rock & roll.

They have many weapons that enable them to make memorable music but one in particular that sets them aside from any of their contemporaries - Alyssa Swartz on vocals. She has a deep and soulful voice – think Grace Slick with large amounts of Janis Ian and Sonja Kristina – and she takes the music to truly great potential.

She has had opera training as well as being on the Blues circuit since age of 9. Alyssa has performed in Hollywood at a Christmas show for the children of Nat King Cole and Bing Crosby; performed with Vegas musician Father Time and acted in a pilot for a television show. Her solo music has been featured on the radio and she is working on a book of poetry.

Brandon Teskey writes the majority of the material and plays some beautiful guitar, partly in a post-Barret Floydian manner but also in a Stevie Ray Vaughan electric-Blues vein. He clearly has some very tasty Blues roots but, for me, it is his writing that is special.

The band are completed by Chris Tex on drums, David Raymer on Bass, and Michael Young on Keyboards. All of them have had years in the scene between California and Nevada. Raymer actually studied bass under one of his heroes, Jeff Berlin, and brings a fluid and melodic side his bass playing.



All of that leads to a band who have some serious chops as well as a great feel for Blues music and a mesmeric psychedelic voice.



There are so many high points on this album but I would point to their dense and funky version of ‘Hound Dog’, the opening track ‘All Over Again’- dark and soulful, hard and full of anguish.

The title track sees the band bringing many weapons together, acid-tinged guitar against massive beats and Swartz’ lost and wailing vocal. ‘Your Well’ is chilling, especially the vocal performance, brimming with anger and passion.







Highly recommended.



