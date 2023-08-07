Single Albany Down Same Damn Thing Andy Snipper Share with:





The new single from Albany Down is a teaser for their new album ‘Born In The Ashes’.

A very tasty rocker with big horns in the back and a massive beat to get you dancing.



I have to admit that I was a big fan of the band when they first emerged, a few years back. Sadly, they became one of those “whatever happened to…” questions that come up when talking about young talent.

What is obvious is that whatever happened, they are back with a vengeance. It’s got a great sheen to it and some superb guitar work to fix it in the rock arena.

“Same Damn Thing has a hint of Motown about it,” says Albany Down’s guitarist and vocalist Paul Turley.

“The premise of the song is about feeling of being stuck in a rut, unable to escape your worries.”

It feels more like the feeling of escaping the rut, that explosion of release.







Single of the week for me.

