Another new single from Dom Martin’s upcoming new album ‘Buried In The Hail’.



This time around, Dom has dug into his ‘classic Blues’ trunk, and produced a stunning ‘walking Blues’ that grabs the heartbeat of the listener and has you up and marching to his rhythm.



That deep and dark Belfast voice and some wonderful slide guitar mark this out as a future crowd favourite. The simple rhythm and deep lyrics are reminiscent of Lightning Hopkins and Leadbelly style country Blues.



"Sweet and simple really.” Martin says. “There’s no soft option for a good life. Life is full of challenges, and it ’ll drive you insane if you let it. It doesn’t matter what it is. You must find your own way through it and in one piece! Find your own daylight. We all have it! It’s you! Love yourself.”





Martin is a brilliant new talent, a deeply likeable young man with an old heart and it shows on this excellent number

