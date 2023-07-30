Lulworth Castle opened its beautiful grounds to around 30,000 campers for the UK’s favourite family festival, Camp Bestival Dorset.



Rob and Josie Da Bank's award winning family-focused festival celebrates 15 years of delivering an array of incredible acts, standout moments and epic celebrations across four magical days with ‘Animal Snap’ theme, celebrating all that’s wild and wonderful.



From brilliant sunshine to wind and showers, the changeable weather didn’t dampen the birthday bash as festival goers embraced the conditions and partied in wellies before slapping on the sun cream for some sunshine raving.



The music, like the festival, is all about rediscovering lost youths and music for the next generation. Jam packed with great music, performances, activities and loads more fresh ideas for all ages. There really was something for everyone everyday. Across the weekend we were able to enjoy a cornucopia of activities and attractions including - Comedy, Theatre, Circus, Authors, Talks, The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle, being part of the congregation at the Inflatable Church for a wedding, Dressing Up Tent, Yoga & Meditation, Roller Discos, Streetfood, The W.I Tea Tent, Cocktail Bars, Silent Discos, Bedtime Stories, Giant Sandpits on the Robot slide, Bushcrafts, Den-Building, Soft Play Tent, Arts & Crafts and so much more.

The bohemian Caravanserai which continues to grow in it's eclectic mash-up of societies leftovers with chopped-up trailers and late night SKA cabaret offering some edgy contrast from the other stages.



The star of the weekend was the iconic Grace Jones who stunned with over an hour of back-to-back hits in an unmissable headline set which included six stunning outfit changes, hula hoops in ten inch platforms and demonic masks. Chart topping Craig David delivered the closing party to end all closing parties on Sunday evening with a memorable TS5 set. Vocal powerhouse Sam Ryder was out of this world as he thrilled crowds with hits including Space Man whilst dressed in a bejewelled space themed jumpsuit. The party didn’t stop there as one of the hottest acts of the last year, Confidence Manbrought their uniquely feel-good party anthems to Dorset. The sun came out for Gok Wan and Rob Da Bank who drew a huge crowd to HMS Camp Bestival Stage, whilst pop icons Melanie C and Sophie Ellis-Bextor bounced around the Castle Stage and indie favourites The Kooks made it a birthday to remember. Christmas came early as East 17 wowed with a festive set complete with their 1994 Christmas number 1 Stay Another Day. The youngest weekend ravers in the crowd also enjoyed hours of entertainment from family favourites, Dick & Dom, Cosmic Kids Yoga, Junior Jungle, Bluey and Mr Tumble, who also made an impromptu appearance in the CBeebies tent for a surprise secret storytime reading!



Camp Bestival Shropshire takes place in Weston Park from 17–20 August 2023 for the second year. The lineup is super exciting Primal Scream, Rudimental and The Human League.



A huge thank you to the Camp Bestival family for an unforgettable weekend.



