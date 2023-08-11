Album Status Quo Official Archive series Vol 1 Andy Snipper Share with:





This release is the first volume in a series of the ‘Official Archive Series’. Endorsed by the band and packaged to suit.

This one is a previously unreleased live show from the Heineken hall in Amsterdam and features a lineup us Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andrew Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and Matt Letley.



Anyone familiar with Status Quo will know what they are going to get. The massed riffs, hooks aplenty, familiar songs, all the things that make Quo what they are and what they have been for so many years.

All the expected tracks are there – ‘Caroline’, ‘Rain’, ‘Mean Girl’ ‘Roll Over Lay Down’ , ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’ – and all played without a beat missed or a note dropped. This is a new mix and master, and it sounds fresh as a daisy.







The energy is physical, the band are cooking like a high powered wok, the sheer attack of the whole thing is simply stunning.

Quo were always one of those bands who delivered pleasure because they are having a good time, and it comes over here leaving the listener drenched in sweat after a 90 minute dance workout.



Essential for any Status Quo fan or anyone who loves live recordings.



