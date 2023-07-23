Interview Karen Bella Newsdesk Share with:





We are thrilled to feature an exclusive interview with the talented New York-based singer/songwriter, Karen Bella, whose rich, melodic music effortlessly weaves elements of folk, country, indie, rock, pop, and a touch of R&B. Bella's captivating songwriting style is all about capturing her experiences and spirit, and she has been making waves since the release of her self-titled EP in March 2020, produced by the renowned Josh Dion of Paris Monster. This EP garnered attention, charting at #30 on the Folk Alliance International Charts, and one of its tracks, 'Indio,' reached #2 on the World Indie Music Charts. Bella's perseverance and talent have led her to perform at various prestigious venues and even earned her a VIP audition for NBC's The Voice. Now, after working diligently on her follow-up project, Karen Bella has released her latest single, "RISE UP," produced once again by Josh Dion. This powerful song addresses a weighty topic - not giving up on life and connecting with one's inner self and inner child to find hope and light in the face of adversity. The song's uplifting and fast-paced tune is a poignant reminder of the importance of spreading hope and support to others. Join us on this journey as we delve into the heart and soul of "RISE UP" with Karen Bella herself.



Tell us more about Karen Bella? How did you get your start in music?

Karen Bella, the musician, is the best version of myself. It took me many years to see the best, good and worthy things about myself. I got my start in music as a kid. Having always been fascinated in music, my parents made sure to always get me involved in creative, musical, theatrical, and educational programs growing up.



How would you describe your music and sound? Who are your musical influences?

My music writing is the result of all my influences. Sometimes hearing certain genres and artists are more prominent than others with certain tunes. I’ve been compared to the vocal sounds of Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Nora Jones, Jewel, Christina Aguilera, Sheryl Crow and so on. Alternative, pop, rock, country, folk with a touch of rhythm & blues! Music Gumbo.



I grew up listening to a lot of Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and so many legendary artists. I went through artist phases, genre mood changes, boy band obsessions and more! I really did listen to so much!



Josh Dion, who produced both Rise Up as well as my 2020 Self titled EP, has an influence on the songs too. His musical influences add extra elements such as a little funk, and electrical synth vibes. All of the musicians who played on the recordings give a little bit of their influences in the songs. So the songwriting is one part - the production on a whole - completes and compliments the sound!



We love "Rise Up." What inspired the song?

Thanks for loving the song! The main reason I wrote ‘Rise Up’ was to snap myself out of a really bad depression that had spiraled downward. I had to save myself. Rising up is one of the hardest things when you are under the heavy gravity of depression. At the time I wrote it, I wrote it to myself. However, thinking about it now, the amount of people who are drowning in their depression and dark thoughts are countless. I am not the only one who battles this. And if this song has a positive and inspirational effect on even one person then everything up to this moment will be completely worth it.



Who is one artist or band that you'd love to tour with?

Oh, I’d really LOVE to be a part of the Outlaw Festival tour! That’s a big one! I attended one in 2017 - had backstage passes too! That changed my perspective on tours, the people, the musicians and the inviting warmth of the people there.



What's a hobby you enjoy when you're not playing music?

I’m really into metaphysics, astrology, tarot and all that. I have been dipping my feet into Kabbalah too. Learning things connected to something outside of yourself changes you as a person - for the better - inside out. I love reading about these topics, watching videos and listening to lectures.



What's next for Karen Bella?

Right now, Rise Up is out in the world. I shall try to get the word out as much as I can - hoping there will be some good out of it. My plan is to make some live performance videos, do more full band shows and release more singles throughout the next year into 2024.



How can our readers keep up with you moving forward?

For any and all information about me, readers can go to www.karenbella.com and all my social media (Instagram, FB, Twitter, TikTok) is @karenbellamusic





