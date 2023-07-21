Live The Damn Truth O2 Islington Academy2 Andy Snipper Share with:





Montreal’s The Damn Truth played a stunning set last night, at Islington’s Academy2.

A near sell out crowd were treated to a spectacular set of high-energy rock with a real fizz to the whole set.



The band played a series of tracks from two of their albums – 2016’s ‘Devilish Folk’ and 2022’s ‘Now Or Nowhere’ – and the earlier tracks stood up really well alongside the newer material.

Lee-La Baum’s vocals were wonderful, the strange trill that impacts her higher notes is a wonderful counterpoint to Tom Shemer’s frantic lead guitar. The engine room of PY Letellier (bass/vocals) and Dave Traina (drums/vocals) drives the music at breakneck speed while changing pace at an instant.

They are tight as all get up – it’s amazing that a band can look so loose and yet play so tight and there were times when my ears and my eyes didn’t agree.



They opened with ‘This Is Who We Are Now’ and got the crowd roaring from the off and highlights included ‘Only love’ and a brilliant take on ‘Get With You’.

The encore ‘Heart is Cold’ had Lee-La in full psychedelic Janis mode and left the audience dripping.



One of the best shows I’ve seen this year and I cannot wait to see them again in October supporting Glenn Hughes.

Picture by Digital Island Photography



