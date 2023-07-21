Single Wily Bo Walker & Don Gordon Time Will Throw Us Away Andy Snipper Share with:





The title track from Wily Bo Walker & Don Gordon’s album, what they describe as “an ode to friendship & impermanence”.

The concept came of a meeting between the two at The Scottish Album Of The Year Awards in 2021. The kind of meeting where a long term friendship brought out reminiscence of the bands ‘back then’, playing and jamming in the – inevitably – sun-blessed summers. And the gradual realisation that those years were a long time ago.

The result is the kind of anthemic song that will bring smiles to the face of anyone, old or younger, who has memories of past days.



It has a certain level of joy to it, Wily Bo’s vocals gruff and soft at the same time, Don Gordon’s guitar lines classic rock perfection and the VoodooVille Choir bringing up a ‘wall of sound’ that only adds to the fond wistfulness of the whole thing. Tommy Rhodes Bass is melodic and catches the ear while Max Saidi on Drums holds the rhythm down with a fine loose touch. The whole thing has a wonderful Faces groove to it.



It's lovely and it brings a smile to the face and casts those memories back to better times.





Andy S

