Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast

You really can hear Caitlin Krisko’s history in this excellent single.

Born in Detroit, raised in New York City and currently living in, North Carolina, ‘Operator’ has all sorts of New York strut, Detroit muscle and NC funk embedded in the grooves. You can also hear a career spent as a support band to the likes of Mavis Staples, Marcus King, Blackberry Smoke, The Avett Brothers and Greta Van Fleet.

The single is released as a mark of being picked to play support to Robert Jon & The Wreck this autumn and it really works as a punchy and enjoyable introduction to the band.







All kinds of funky fun, it’ll be good to hear more from the band

