Single Elles Bailey Devil Takes His Prize Andy Snipper





New single from Elles Bailey, this one has been waiting to be recorded for a few years now and it’s simply brilliant.

Crossing between Blues, roots and gospel, it has a stunning drum line from Matthew Jones sitting at the base of a smoky and haunting number. Joe Wilkins supplies some dirty and twisted guitar and Jonny Henderson’s Hammond brings some deep warmth. Matthew Waer adds a melodic bass line and the whole thing sits underneath a smoking vocal from Elles herself. The backing vocals from Cat Marsh, Grace Lightman and Elio Evangeline add so much to the gospel feel of the track.







I played it through half a dozen times, picking up new elements every time. It’s complex, well written and hypnotic. One of the best things she has done in ages.

