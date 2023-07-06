Album The Cuza A Life Full Of Colour Andy Snipper Share with:





A new band, to me, from that there Northern Manchester, this is their debut and a solid rocker it is too.



The band consist of Tudor Todut - Vocals, Wayne Edwards - Guitars, James Adams - Guitars/Keyboards, Shaun Taylor - Bass, Ryan Ormerod – Drums and their core sound is passionate vocals over massive beats and heavy duty riffery. Add in some fine softer songs that show off the band’s talents really well.

Somewhere around Kaiser Chiefs meets the Artic Monkeys with a slab of Blur thrown in for fun.

And fun they really are. Songs about people and occasions we’ve all had to deal with. Playing that really is of the first order and Tudor Todut’ vocals are superb.

Most of the songs describe real life, slightly amplified and ‘Leeches’ or ‘Bones’ are definitely my favourite numbers, aside from the title track.









They’ve been around for five years or so, developing their sound and skills and it is proving to have built a band that have arrived fully formed and ready to go.



