The opening act The Life got the crowd pumped and excited for the day. The energetic performance featured their songs ‘Grace’ and ‘Strong Spirits’. Following was indie rock band, Pretty Sick, who gave a grungy performance with the electric song ‘Allen Street’, followed by ‘Black Tar’ which brought the audience to their feet. The set was smoothly rounded off with the song ‘Dumb’ which everybody had the audience singing along.



American Football began with the nostalgic 1999 song ‘Stay Home’ before jumping to bangers such as ‘I Can’t Feel You’ and ‘Silhouette’, rounded off with the upbeat ‘Never Meant’. The Japanese House took to the stage next and delivered an excellent setlist featuring a mix of older hits such as ‘Saw You in a Dream’ along with their new songs ‘Touching Yourself’ and ‘Sad to Breathe’. The crowd danced and sang each word of ‘Sunshine Baby’ before lead singer Amber Mary Bain bid a fond farewell.



The on form Bleachers offered up an incredible live set with the 2017 song ‘Don’t Take The Money’ a hit with the energetic audience. Lead singer Jack Antonoff then slowed things down with an acoustic rendition of ‘Goodmorning’ before reenergising the masses yelling at the crowd to jump on a mates shoulders during ‘Rollercoaster,' a fair few obliging.



The highly anticipated, Cigarettes After Sex gave an enticing performance which included their most popular songs ‘Cry’ and ‘Apocalypse’. The 2012 hit ‘Nothings Gonna Hurt You Baby’ was met with fervour, the audience vocals testament to their satisfaction.



Already agreed amongst fans as one of the greatest set lists from The 1975, the band took Finsbury Park stage by storm, opening with ‘The 1975 (BFIAFL)’ swiftly followed by ‘Looking for Somebody to Love.’ The energy in the crowd palpable, and constant for the entire two hour performance. The introduction of unexpected songs, such as ‘Love Me’ and ‘Medicine’ fuelled an air of expectation.



The stage was set up as if it were a sitcom house. With shelves stacked with books and TVs that displayed what was being shown on the big screen, the set design added a further layer of enjoyment to the show. Lead singer, Matty Healy, did not fail to make the most of his surroundings, at one point taking to the roof of the “house”, singing ‘I like America & America Likes Me.’



A highlight of the show came when Healy shared an emotional moment on stage, as he brought his dad, Tim Healy, out to sing an acoustic version of ‘All I Need To Hear’. He was not the only surprise guest of the night, as Carly Holt-Hahn also came out to sing alongside Healy in ‘About You,’ a fan favourite from their newest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.



The set closed with a surprise encore of ‘People’, which had everyone jumping ending an emotional evening on an incredible high.



