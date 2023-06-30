Single Wily Bo Walker Such A Night (He Got The Girl This Time) Andy Snipper Share with:





Wily Bo has been busy over the years with all sorts of Blues projects and this single is released under his Rattling Bone Theatre Company logo.



Now, I am a huge fan of the late Dr. John (Mac Rebbenack), and ‘Such A Night’ is one of his finest tracks, perfect with that cackling drawl he was so famous for. So, for Wily Bo to cover it he would need to add something really special to make it work. And he has. And it does.

Bo has taken the track into the darkness of the Bayou, outside of New Orleans, given it a massive shaking of sleazy spice and made a great song great in a whole new way.



All the usual elements that make Wily Bo Walker so listenable are there. It really is a cracker.







