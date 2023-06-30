‘Unhinged’ is the first single from Dom Martin’s upcoming new album ‘Buried In The Hail’, and a dazzler it is too.



Dom hails from Ireland and his dark vocals and exquisite guitar work has been heard around the Blues scene for the last five years or so. He makes no concessions as to his love of the music of Rory Gallagher and of John Martyn, but he has his own voice and ‘Unhinged’ shows that he is emerging as an artist with a rare talent in these days of not rocking the boat and playing it safe.



Heavily fuzzed guitar and his smoking and intense vocals make the single burn with a fierce flame and if this is the direction the new album is taking, I’m in.







The single is available to stream from this official public link – https://fortybelow.ffm.to/unhinged

The album is available to pre-order from – https://www.dommart.in/pre-order



