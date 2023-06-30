Stackridge ‘evolved’ out of a number of Bristolian artists and bands in 1969 and were stalwarts of the British club scene in the early seventies. They opened and closed the Glastonbury festival of 1970 and released 5 albums between 1970 and 1977 before splitting up and a further three albums after they reformed in 1999.



As usual with these Esoteric reissues the remastering is excellent and there is plenty of bonus material. The packaging of both includes a fine pamphlet with essays by Mike Barnes and contemporary posters and other media material.

The band consisted of Andy Davis on keyboards & guitar, James Warren on guitar, Mutter Slater on flute, Mike Evans on Violin & cello & Billy Sparkle drums & percussion.



Now to the music. Truth be told, Stackridge are an almost uncharacterizable sound. There is a brightness about their music, an almost naïve joy and a simple ‘Britishness’ that is utterly appealing. Much of the music is piano based and around that, they have strung wistful and dreamy lyrics/vocals. It isn’t all bucolic reverie, ‘Teatime’ on the ‘Friendliness album grows from a gentle exposition into a frantic burn up with a combination of Mike Evans fiery violin and Mutter Slater’s flute tearing it up against each other.





While they have a unique sound, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to add them to a list that includes Caravan, The Kinks, Genesis or even Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band.

The rural/charming nature of the band can be gleaned from their song titles:’Lummy Days’, ‘Anyone For Tennis’, ‘Syracuse The Elephant’, ‘Marigold Conjunction’ – all suggesting a very English and parochial sense of the world.





One of the better English Originals, once you get into their sound you will find that Stackridge are addictive.

