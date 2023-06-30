Live Guns N' Roses BST Hyde Park Marco Gandolfi Share with:





BST Hyde Park has now become a summer staple and today it was the turn of rock legends Guns n' Roses to take to The Great Oak Stage.



Warming up the crowd were The Pretenders. Chrissie Hynde, the iconic frontwoman, offering up her gritty and soulful vocals. A relaxed Hynde reminding us why The Pretenders endure with ‘Talk of the Town’ followed by ‘Middle of the Road’.



His Lordship guitarist and drummer are currently in The Pretenders line-up. A valid reason to be at this show alone. Having recently seen their brand of acerbic rock n’ roll at Lafayette I knew what they had in the locker. Hynde is clearly a fan of James Walbourne's guitar allowing him off the leash a couple of times to let rip. At 71 Hynde is in terrific form and shows no sign of slowing down. The eternal classic ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ my personal favourite.



With the stage being thoroughly hoovered for the impending arrival of rock royalty, there was a definite sense of expectation in the air. At 7.20 the huge screen graphics kicked into gear and Guns n' Roses stepped out, as it began, with first single ‘It’s So Easy’. It was immediately clear that they still possess the raw power and charisma that propelled them to superstardom decades ago when they were the fresh face of rock.



Guns n' Roses have a chequered and tumultuous past but tonight all that has been swept under the carpet. Axl Rose's unique vocal range sounds weathered but remains as impressive as ever. Running the length and breadth of the stage an early slip leads him to smile, rub the Great Oak Stage tree for luck, and say “I don't wanna jinks it but I hope I've got all that slip sliding out of the way”. He looks like a man at ease and more comfortable in his skin than I have seen in years.



Their ode to heroin, ‘Mr. Brownstone’ B-side to ‘It’s So Easy’, another welcome early highlight. Slash looks the same as ever with his trademark top hat adorning his dark curls. Yes, there are a few extra pounds but his slick guitar playing is as good as it ever was sliding effortlessly across the fretboard in a myriad of welcome guitar solos. Showing off a huge range of guitars, there must be an artic truck for them alone, this band do not travel light. They will have to plant a few more trees to offset their carbon footprint.



The familiar guitar strains of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ delight the adoring fans. Then it’s time for the emotional ‘November Rain’ with Axl on piano front of stage and aptly ushers in a light sprinkle of summer rain which does nothing to dampen this vast Hyde Park audience now in full voice.



“Here's the 50th anniversary of a little ditty from one of your countrymen” announces Axl before the illustrious ‘Live and Let Die’. The setlist that spans their six-studio album discography, with their cover of ‘Down On The Farm’ by the UK Subs fulfilling one of my setlist desires.



A full 5-minute guitar solo song showcases exactly why Slash has his place in guitar history and as if to cement that the following iconic riff of ‘Sweet Child O' Mine’ sees the audience revel in rock euphoria. The band chemistry is back, each member basking in their own spotlight while forming an integral part of this rock monolith.



The explosive energy of ‘Paradise City’ brings the three hour long set to a close. The songs span generations but still resonate, their appeal universal.



Guns n' Roses gave us both barrels tonight. A majestic showcase of everything that rock n roll should be. With a group bow the band leave but not before Slash gives us a handstand, what more could we ask for?



Setlist:

It's So Easy

Bad Obsession

Chinese Democracy

Slither (Velvet Revolver)

Mr. Brownstone

Welcome to the Jungle

Reckless Life

Double Talkin' Jive

Pretty Tied Up

Hard Skool

Absurd

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings)

Rocket Queen

Down on the Farm (UK Subs)

You Could Be Mine

T.V. Eye (The Stooges)

Anything Goes

Civil War

Slash Guitar Solo

Sweet Child o' Mine

November Rain

Patience

Coma

Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan)

Nightrain

Don't Cry (Tour debut)

Paradise City

