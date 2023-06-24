We've been coming to the Eden sessions for many years now but it just never gets boring walking down that slope and looking at the awesome biomes in this amazing landscape.



This is the first one we've been to this year, the first thing we notice is people walking around with massive pint glasses, or to be more accurate, 2 pint glasses, or plastic cups to be precise. What a fantastic idea. It's always a pain nipping back and forth to the bar, so this means more drinking and less queuing time. One Lager, One Ale and 6 Ciders on the menu though? Didn't realise cider had had such a popularity surge!



Incubus were one of those bands who 20 years or so ago, I had a couple of their albums, got massively into for a while, then largely forgot about. I was honestly surprised to see how quickly they sold out Eden, and interested to see how up for it the crowd were. Were they Incubus fans or just rock fans who felt this was their best choice from the line up on offer. It was definitely the former. This crowd were singing along from the very first song but really got going when Anna Molly kicked in.



Incubus bassist Ben Kenney is currently out on the sidelines recovering from surgery, his temporary replacement Nicole Row (formerly of Panic at the Disco) did an amazing job filling in, and frontman Brandon Boys was commanding and charismatic as he belted his powerful lead vocals out. NIce to Know You and Are You in were highlights. As well as the only appearance of a track from The A Crow Left of the Murder album, Sick Sad Little World. My favourite Incubus album, but clearly not theirs.



A fantastic cover of the Beatles Come Together got the biggest singalong of the night. And the biggest cheer was mainly from the females in the crown when Brandon took his shirt off to reveal his sculpted 6 pack. Fair play to the guy, he still keeps in shape!



They finished off the main set in style, Wish You Were was brilliant, especially when followed by a little reprise of the Pink Floyd song of the same name. Drive, the one everyone is seemingly guaranteed to know finished off a fantastic show from the Californians.



We made our visit to the Eden Sessions even more enjoyable by staying at the YHA Campsite which is located just a 10 minute walk up the hill from the main entrance. They have AIrstream Caravans, Landpods and massive Bell Tents that you can stay in here, or, they have a small area where you can pitch your own tent which is what we did. Great toliet and shower facilities made the stay really comfortable, plus if you're staying there you can get a post show pizza and beer. What's not to like!





Setlist



Karma, Come Back

Privilege

Anna Molly

Just a Phase

Nice to Know You

Glitterbomb

The Warmth

Echo

Come Together

Sick Sad Little World

Vitamin

Are You In?

Pardon Me

Stellar

Dig

Wish You Were Here



Drive

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW! ,