Leigh-Anne, Don’t Say Love

Leigh-Anne is an undoubted force to be reckoned with. Since Little Mix went on hiatus in May 2022, the 31-year-old has excelled in her solo endeavours, from signing a coveted solo record deal with Warner, homes to the likes of Dua Lipa, Mahalia and Anne-Marie, to announcing her debut memoir, slated for an October release. Friday 16th June saw the release of Leigh-Anne’s first ever single as a soloist, ‘Don’t Say Love’.



Anyone who reads my reviews knows that I try to avert criticism as best I can. I want to give a credible platform to promote my excitement and admiration for new music releases. Fundamentally, music is personal preference and simply, what one listener might love, another might not. ‘Don’t Say Love’, for me, is a perfect audible depiction of this. Though I can definitely appreciate that the track’s garage influence will more than likely appeal to a mass UK market, I don’t think it's ‘lead single’ material. Sonically and lyrically, the song is quite underwhelming. As an avid ‘Mixer’, I can’t even begin to express how much it pains me to have used such a derogatory term to describe music issued by one of my favourite members of the group.



During her time in Little Mix, and especially since going solo, Leigh-Anne has been vocal and candid about how she felt overlooked as a member of the triple-BRIT award winning pop powerhouse – a revelation which breaks my heart every time I hear it. Of course, there’s always going to be high expectations when an artist emerges into the spotlight after a decade-long career in a successful group. On reflection, perhaps ‘Don’t Say Love’ is not sonically underwhelming but rather, does not fit what I had originally envisioned Pinnock’s debut single to sound like. Specifically, I wanted a bass-heavy, percussion inspired pop track with exceptional choreography, collectively showcasing the greatness we all know this woman is capable of. Having said that, the song’s music video is, quite frankly, a cinematic masterpiece, the aesthetics of show promise for Pinnock’s solo career.



I love Leigh-Anne and I know she’s going to prove me wrong. With a second single already recorded and ready for release, I’m excited to see what’s next for the superstar.



