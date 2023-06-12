Single Albany Down You Always Want What You Can’t Have Andy Snipper Share with:





Albany Down were making a strong name for themselves around 10 years ago but seem to have dropped out of sight recently. A shame because they were a powerful little three piece with a great sound.

The Albany Down that we have here comprises founder member Paul Turley on vocals and guitars, drummer and backing vocalist, Pete Hancock, and bassist and backing vocalist Ben Atkins. All of their four studio albums were recorded with producer Greg Haver (Manic Street Preachers, INME, Super Furry Animals).







It’s an excellent taster for their new album ‘Born In The Ashes’ which will be out on Sept 1st.

Great power and presence from the rhythm section – Ben Atkins bass is fluid and melodic against a strong beat from Hancock – and a great guitar sound from Turley, tight and constrained, he avoids excessive soloing, and adds a very strong vocal as well.



Welcome back lads.



Photo is by Rob Blackham

