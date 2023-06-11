Single Robert Jon & The Wreck West Coast Eyes Andy Snipper Share with:





Normally, I would expect a Robert Jon & the Wreck single to be a rumbustious, rocking and rolling piece that pins me back in my chair.

This time around we are seeing the more melodic, almost balladic, side of the band. And you know what? They aren’t half bad at it either.



There is a Bob Seeger vibe to the track and it allows Robert Jon Burrison’s vocals to shine. Henry James (Schneekluth) slide guitar lines are gorgeous while Jake Abernathie’s piano & organ give the song a jaunty and loving feel.







They are a superb band and this is another excellent single from the forthcoming ‘ Ride Into The Light’ album



