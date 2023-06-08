Erupting from the talented North, Hull band BREEZE are setting the standard for upcoming artists within the Indie world. Formed back in October 2021, brothers Albert, Harry and Alfred Anderson teamed up with mate Declan Rodgers to release their debut single “Touch the Sky”, thrusting the unknown four piece into orbit and turning heads across the country with their own brand of explosive indie rock. Now a few singles in, the band release their latest track “She’s Got It” on 26th May 2023.
BREEZE creatively channel their influential heroes Oasis, The Pixies, Kasabian, Muse and (of course) The Beatles - and effortlessly mould it into their own unique musical brew. 2022 saw the band take the limelight by storm in their first year, with the exhilarating “Eyes Wide Open” capturing the attention of celebs such as actor Robert Carlyle, who tweeted enthusiastically “90s style goodness......Top tune”. Praise indeed! Hot on the heels of “Eyes Wide Open” came target=_blank>“Adrenaline”, an aggressive and angular offering that aims straight for the jugular and harbours echoes of early Arctic Monkeys. Right Chord Music publication hailed it as a track with “killer riffs.... and a must for any Indie Rock lovers”.
Both singles achieved outstanding results, dazzling fans and setting the band up as well-established indie rockers. Not only that, they scooped up many new fans when they supported James Arthur at a sold out, 3500 capacity show at Brid Spa - and finished the year with two successful UK tours under their belt. Not bad going for a band formed during the ‘you-know-what’ years of pandemic lockdown anxiety…
Now, fully energised and loaded with some killer material, BREEZE are kicking off 2023 with their fourth single, the powerful and promising “She's Got It”. Reminiscent of a 90s classic band ballad, this song is both nostalgic and refreshing. If 'She's Got It' is the band's definition of 2023 then their future looks unstoppable.
We decided to find out more from band member Albert Anderson:
BREEZE is an interesting and unusual name for a band - how did you think of it and what does it mean? We were all trying to come up with a name for a band when we first started and couldn’t find anything that was original or sounded any good until our dad (Richard Anderson) mentioned when he and his brother where in a band one name they were going to use was breeze and instantly all of us agreed it’s short memorable and sounds like a great band!
What is it about the 90's music scene that inspires you as a band? All genres inspire us really all the way back to the 60s right through to the early 2000 but for the 90s it’s the strong catchy Songs that are still being to this day on the radio that inspire me. As a band we want our music to be heard and known in years and years to come! To stand the test of time!
Who would you love to collaborate with? I think Kasabian or Red Hot Chilli Peppers would be a cool collaboration!
The "She's Got It' single is out now - can you tell us more about this release? This release has a classic 90s sound and that’s because it was written in the 90s by our dad Richard Anderson. He showed us the demo he had which was an acoustic version of the song and we instantly all thought it was a top tune and decided to put our own take on the song!
Is there an album in the works? An album is definitely on the bucket list however I think we will wait for the record deal to come before it happens funding yourself as an unsigned band and trying to take off is expensive!
Any future tour plans? There is something very exciting in the work for your plan however all will be revealed but we can say we are playing at this year’s Y Not Festival on the Sunday on the allotment stage which is going to be mayhem!
Where can we find you online? You can find all our music on all streaming platforms. Check out our new song She’s Got It! You can also find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @breezeisaband
GET THE SINGLE “SHE’S GOT IT” - AND MORE - https://linktr.ee/breezeisabandhere.