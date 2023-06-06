Mike Peters, frontman of the iconic Welsh rock band The Alarm, makes a triumphant London return after a year dominated by pneumonia and a serious leukaemia relapse, his unmistakable voice sounding better than ever..



Peters took to the stage at Islington’s Union Chapel for a captivating two-part acoustic show kicking off with new single and title track of his new album ‘Forwards’. The one-man show saw him playing bass drum with his foot, harmonica, and acoustic guitar (switching the acoustic pick-up to electric) the blend creating an all-encompassing sound. His recent spells in hospital, where most of the album was written, have done nothing to dimmish his vocal prowess.



In a silk shirt and black jeans Peters looked the part as he ploughed through a multitude of songs barely taking the time to draw breath. ‘Cenotaph’ and ‘Peace now,’ from the Equals album, alongside ‘No Better Than This,’ early highlights. ‘Whatever’ from the forthcoming album, out June 16th, inspired by John Lennon was also well received.



The second half of the evening saw Peters, now in a green army shirt and white jeans, delving into his extensive catalogue of hits, stripping down fan favourites to their core. Opening with early live classic ‘Shout to the devil’ from the classic debut album ‘Declaration’ followed up quickly by ‘Lie of the Land’ from their first ever EP back in 1983. As the familiar chords of ‘The Stand’ rang out it was clear that tonight was going to be special. The Deceiver’s heartfelt lyrics and delivery had the gathered die-hard Alarm fans spellbound. As did ‘The Day the Ravens Left the Tower’ from ‘Strength’ which followed. Peters commanding vocals echoed through the chapel's hallowed walls, filling the chamber with a sense of warmth and intimacy.



The show had no setlist, Peters choosing to gauge the audience reaction and repost accordingly, seamlessly blending tracks from different eras of The Alarm's storied career. Extra mic stands stage left and right saw Peters make full use of the stage. The emotionally charged ‘Spirit of '76’ and the poignant ‘Rain in the Summertime’ resonated with the audience who clapped along and provided backing vocals throughout.



'Presence of Love' from 1987's 'Eye of the Hurricane' album sent me hurtling back in time. The night evoked a range of emotions, brought back memories, and offered a chance to reflect, within the unique chapel architecture and serene atmosphere. Leaving the audience with the sonic embrace of ‘Blaze of Glory’ Peters gave a heartfelt thank you to the crowd, now all on their feet.



Peters' unwavering passion and undeniable song writing talent confirmed that his body of work still stands the test of time. Long may it continue.



Check out the exclusive Music-News.com interview with Mike Peters just before the show below.









ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW! ,