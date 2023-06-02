Live Movement Music Festival 2023 Detroit, USA Jake Hicks Share with:





As the sun-drenched streets of Detroit came alive with pulsating beats and an electric atmosphere, Movement Music Festival 2023 cemented its status as a timeless celebration of techno music. Against the backdrop of Hart Plaza, over 30,000 devoted music fans from all corners of the globe gathered for a three-day sonic journey, experiencing the Mecca of Techno in its purest form.



Across six stages, Movement unleashed an awe-inspiring lineup of over 115 acts this year, each contributing their unique essence to this year's festival. The Movement Stage, an altar of auditory bliss, witnessed titans of the dance music scene captivating a crowd of endless electronic fans. The illustrious Basement Jaxx took the reins on Saturday, their infectious rhythms moving bodies in synchrony. Techno star Charlotte de Witte mesmerized the crowd on Sunday, crafting an immersive experience that left fans spellbound. And then came the grand finale, as electronic music legends Underworld took the stage, delivering a closing set of epic proportions, leaving the crowd in a state of euphoria.



In addition to the main headliners, dance music icon Skrillex took the stage at sunset on the final day, igniting an explosion of energy that set the tone for the mesmerizing finale by Underworld. The collaborative synergy between these phenomenal artists encapsulated the spirit of Movement at its core.



Amidst the remarkable performances, some sets stood out, etching themselves into the memories of festival-goers. The iconic Memphis duo Three 6 Mafia, with their unmistakable presence, commanded the Waterfront Stage on Saturday night, presented by JARS. Masters At Work, weaved an enchanting tapestry of sound at the Pyramid Stage. Sunday saw Kevin Saunderson's KMS Records and Defected Records showcase on the Stargate Stage, an unforgettable collaboration that united two influential forces in the industry. And on Monday the Stargate Stage was set ablaze by the electrifying b2b set of Dom Dolla and John Summit.



Beyond the beats, Movement has always strived to o