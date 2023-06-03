Live Jim Jones All Stars The Lexington, Kings Cross Marco Gandolfi Share with:





Jim Jones carries with him a huge musical heritage and finding a worthy support act can be tricky, but with tonight’s openers we had no such worries. Us, from Finland now based in London, kick off in frenzied fashion with ‘Black Sheep’. Best described as 60’s RnB on steroids this five-piece deliver rose-tinted 60s pop sunshine that can’t help but uplift your mood. Clearly accomplished musicians the two guitars, bass, drums, and harmonica set-up, is as tight and solid a unit as you could hope for. Well-worked tunes with fast paced guitar riffs and stand-out harmonica solos that echo a bygone era, revamped for the modern age. Formed from the ashes of Grandmother Corn these fresh-faced Finns have an album in the works and are a worthy live recommendation. The perfect start to the evening’s entertainment.



After Daemönik Fonce imparted their brand of pop-punk sensibilities to the appreciation of the now packed Lexington, it was the nine-strong Jim Jones All Stars that took to the stage and launched straight into the grinding rhythm of Jim Jones Revue’s ‘Cement Mixer’. The high octane start had the feel of a set crescendo rather than opener, as Jim Jones All Stars hit the ground running. This, the last date of a three-week-run, had a sense of euphoria that was palpable from the get-go.



The chemistry and musicianship on display is undeniable. Whether it’s the sax trio of Stuart Dace, Chuchi Malapersona and Tom Hodges, the rhythmic precision of drummer Chris Ellul and bass of Gavin Jay, the jaw-dropping riffs of Carlton Mounsher, or the majestic keys of Elliot Mortimer, everyone plays their part. Special mention must also be made of the soundman whose exemplary work made each member shine. Jim Jones leads the charge. His raspy yet soulful vocals commanded attention, lost in the music, he’s a preacher at his pulpit. ‘Burning Your House Down’ an early sermon, the audience captivated.



The setlist was a carefully curated mix of crowd favourites from across his career, showcasing the band's versatility. New single ‘Gimme The Grease’ and ‘Satan's Got His Heart Set On You’ both delights as was ‘Shakedown’ from Thee Hypnotics era, all standouts in a set of standouts.



Working his magic on the audience to sing-along, it was a masterclass in showmanship. If Jones had been headlining Madison Square Gardens, I don’t think the performance could have been any bigger or plumbed more sonic depths.



As the final notes of their two-song encore of Eddie Floyd ‘Big Bird’ and Jim Jones Revue’s ‘512’ reverberated through the venue, the crowd erupted into thunderous applause. We had all witnessed something special.



With the release of this much anticipated album ‘Ain’t No Peril’ I’m sure a bigger stage beckons. Tonight’s kaleidoscopic melting pot of influences is testament to the raw power and energy Jim Jones All Stars fervent brand of roots rock 'n' roll inspires. Simply excellent.

