Interview Jason Ewald Newsdesk Share with:





Music-News is excited to introduce the new single "Beautiful Dream" by talented singer/songwriter Jason Ewald. We got to sit down with Jason and discuss his new song as well as the inspiration behind his incredibly catchy music.



Tell us about Jason Ewald - How did you get your start in music?

I got my start with music in the fourth grade on the tenor saxophone switch to the drum soon thereafter and was hooked.



How would you describe your sound? Who are some musical influences?

My sound is rooted in 60’s 70’s soul with a heavy connection to the lyrics. I would like to think that my music is accessible. I grew up listening to a lot of Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye and Willie Nelson.







Congrats on your new single "Beautiful Dream". We love it! What inspired the song? What was the recording process like?

Thank you so much! This song is written about making a very strong amazing connection with someone and trying to get out of your own way to keep that connection going.



The song writing process was super smooth. We met one day in the studio, worked the song out and recorded it. It was great because everybody was focused because we knew we didn’t have a lot of time.



What's one hobby you enjoy doing when you're not pursuing your musical career?

I love riding my bike around the city and collecting Ewoks.



What's next for you?

I’ve got a whole album written that I will be recording soon and the goal is to press it on vinyl. I’ve never done that and I’m super excited.



How can our readers keep up with you going forward?

they can follow with me on my website (jasonewald.com) on social media (https://www.instagram.com/jason_ewald + https://www.facebook.com/jasonewaldmusic) or reach out and asked to be on my mailing list.

