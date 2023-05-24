Single Jared James Nichols Easy Come, Easy Go Andy Snipper Share with:





I do love a rock number that gets me up and careening around the room and this one sure does that!

Monstrous power and pace, massive guitar work and a drumbeat that hits you in the heart like a steamhammer.

“Easy Come, Easy Go” is an electrifying, foot stomping, rock and roll animal,” says Jared. “From the first note, this song is unrelenting with fuzzed out guitars and a heavy groove. I have always loved the phrase easy come, easy go meaning not to dwell or live in the past. The message is to take life as it comes and live in the moment.”

He isn’t wrong. It is a beast, straight from the opening notes and full of the joy of life unredacted.



Not exactly subtle but a perfect song to usher in the hot days of June.









THE WINERY DOGS & JARED JAMES NICHOLS

JUNE 2023 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR

Tickets: www.jaredjamesnichols.com



Monday June 12

Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle



Tuesday June 13

Zoetermeer, Netherlands @ Cultuurpodium Boerderij



Friday June 16

Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steelmill



Saturday June 17

Nottingham, UK @ Rock City



Sunday June 18

London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire



Tuesday June 20

Köln, Germany @ Die Kantine



Wednesday June 21

Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp



Thursday June 22

Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz



Friday June 23

Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex

