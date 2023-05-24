I do love a rock number that gets me up and careening around the room and this one sure does that! Monstrous power and pace, massive guitar work and a drumbeat that hits you in the heart like a steamhammer. “Easy Come, Easy Go” is an electrifying, foot stomping, rock and roll animal,” says Jared. “From the first note, this song is unrelenting with fuzzed out guitars and a heavy groove. I have always loved the phrase easy come, easy go meaning not to dwell or live in the past. The message is to take life as it comes and live in the moment.” He isn’t wrong. It is a beast, straight from the opening notes and full of the joy of life unredacted.
Not exactly subtle but a perfect song to usher in the hot days of June.
THE WINERY DOGS & JARED JAMES NICHOLS JUNE 2023 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR Tickets: www.jaredjamesnichols.com
Monday June 12 Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
Tuesday June 13 Zoetermeer, Netherlands @ Cultuurpodium Boerderij
Friday June 16 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steelmill
Saturday June 17 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Sunday June 18 London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire