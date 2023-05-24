Single

Jared James Nichols

Easy Come, Easy Go

Black Hill (label)
24 May 2023 (released)
1 d
Andy Snipper

Share with:

I do love a rock number that gets me up and careening around the room and this one sure does that!
Monstrous power and pace, massive guitar work and a drumbeat that hits you in the heart like a steamhammer.
“Easy Come, Easy Go” is an electrifying, foot stomping, rock and roll animal,” says Jared. “From the first note, this song is unrelenting with fuzzed out guitars and a heavy groove. I have always loved the phrase easy come, easy go meaning not to dwell or live in the past. The message is to take life as it comes and live in the moment.”
He isn’t wrong. It is a beast, straight from the opening notes and full of the joy of life unredacted.

Not exactly subtle but a perfect song to usher in the hot days of June.




THE WINERY DOGS & JARED JAMES NICHOLS
JUNE 2023 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR
Tickets: www.jaredjamesnichols.com

Monday June 12
Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

Tuesday June 13
Zoetermeer, Netherlands @ Cultuurpodium Boerderij

Friday June 16
Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steelmill

Saturday June 17
Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Sunday June 18
London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tuesday June 20
Köln, Germany @ Die Kantine

Wednesday June 21
Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

Thursday June 22
Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Friday June 23
Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW!

,

LATEST REVIEWS