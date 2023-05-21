Single

Joe Bonamassa

I Want To Shout About It

J&R Adventures (label)
21 May 2023 (released)
1 d
Andy Snipper

Share with:

One of the best things to say about this new single is that I wouldn’t have guessed it was Joe Bonamassa without seeing the video.
In style, it is classic R&B. Horn driven, gospel styled backing vocals and with a real classic soul feel, I would have gone to look for it in the Stax or Chess catalogue.

Bonamassa’s vocal is full on, throaty and as good a vocal as I can remember from him. His guitar work is light and sweet and there is a cracking solo.

The whole number has a funky swing to it and an almighty sense of fun.

I can see it going down a storm live, provided the ushers allow dancing in the aisles.


The first single to be released from the new studio album, due later this year

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW!

,

LATEST REVIEWS