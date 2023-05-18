Single Becky Hill Side Effects Newsdesk Share with:





The undisputed queen of British dance music returns with an absolute BANGER. The track, Hill's first solo single in over a year, has spent the last few days following its Friday release on constant repeat. Oozing festival-esque, electronic heavy instrumentation and a distinctly catchy hook, the song well and truly illustrates Hill’s commitment to and passion for EDM.



For years, there was a horrible misconception that Hill’s rise to chart commerciality could only be credited to her featuring on radio-friendly dance songs and that once she’d established a name for herself, she would migrate to releasing pop music. However, ‘Side Effects’ serves to stomp those false judgements, solely through virtue of being a sonically sound dance anthem.



It is also important to note the professional and audible chemistry of Becky and Lewis emitted throughout this track. For those who don’t know, Lewis Thompson is a highly, highly credible musician. Having produced some of the biggest songs of the last two years, such as, but not limited to, Anne-Marie’s ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’, Becky’s smash ‘Remember’ and even this year’s Eurovision entry which is dubbed to crack the top ten this Friday (Mae Muller’s ‘I Wrote A Song’), it’s so refreshing to see such a talented artist being given a platform to ultimately make the leap from behind-the-scenes to up-and-coming superstar DJ.



With her sophomore album slated for release in 2024, Becky has really hit the ground running by issuing ‘Side Effects’ as the lead single. In what will likely be a firm fan and radio favourite, having already been playlisted by KISS and Capital Dance, I’m very excited to witness the track’s popularity surge. An easy five stars!

