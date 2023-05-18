Carlos O'Connell & Conor Deegan III of Fontaines D.C. interviewed on the red carpet at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards by Music-News.com at Grosvenor House, London, on Thursday 18th May 2023. Fontaines D.C. were nominated for Best Album Skinty Fia.







The Ivor Novello 2023 winners:



Academy Fellowship

Sting



Best Album

11

written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate

performed by SAULT

published in the UK by Copyright Control and Sentric Music



Best Contemporary Song

'Escapism'

written by 070 Shake, Raye and Mike Sabath

performed by Raye and 070 Shake

published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music



Best Original Film Score

Don’t Worry Darling

Composed by John Powell

published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing



Best Original Video Game Score

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura



Best Song Musically and Lyrically

'King'

written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch

performed by Florence + The Machine

published in the UK by Ducky Donath Music-Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing



Best Television Soundtrack

The Midwich Cuckoos

Composed by Hannah Peel

published in the UK by SATV Publishing



Outstanding Song Collection

Kamille



PRS for Music Icon Award

Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James



PRS for Music Most Performed Work

'As It Was'

written by Kid Harpoon,Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles

performed by Harry Styles

published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing



Rising Star Award with Amazon Music

Victoria Canal



Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers



Special International Award

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein



Visionary Award with Amazon Music

Charli XCX











