Leon Vynehall & Wesley Joseph interviewed by Music-News.com on the red carpet at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards at Grosvenor House, London, on Thursday 18th May 2023. Nominated for Best Compemporary Song with 'Cold Summer'.
The Ivor Novello 2023 winners:
Academy Fellowship Sting
Best Album 11 written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate performed by SAULT published in the UK by Copyright Control and Sentric Music
Best Contemporary Song 'Escapism' written by 070 Shake, Raye and Mike Sabath performed by Raye and 070 Shake published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music
Best Original Film Score Don’t Worry Darling Composed by John Powell published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
Best Original Video Game Score Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura
Best Song Musically and Lyrically 'King' written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch performed by Florence + The Machine published in the UK by Ducky Donath Music-Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing
Best Television Soundtrack The Midwich Cuckoos Composed by Hannah Peel published in the UK by SATV Publishing
Outstanding Song Collection Kamille
PRS for Music Icon Award Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James
PRS for Music Most Performed Work 'As It Was' written by Kid Harpoon,Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles performed by Harry Styles published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing
Rising Star Award with Amazon Music Victoria Canal
Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers
Special International Award Debbie Harry and Chris Stein