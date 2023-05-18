Interview

Caity Baser

18 May 2023 (released)
Marco Gandolfi

Caity Baser interviewed on the red carpet at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards at Grosvenor House, London by Music -News.com on Thursday 18th May 2023.



The Ivor Novello 2023 winners:

Academy Fellowship
Sting

Best Album
written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate
performed by SAULT
published in the UK by Copyright Control and Sentric Music

Best Contemporary Song
'Escapism'
written by 070 Shake, Raye and Mike Sabath
performed by Raye and 070 Shake
published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music

Best Original Film Score
Don’t Worry Darling
Composed by John Powell
published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

Best Original Video Game Score
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura

Best Song Musically and Lyrically
'King'
written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch
performed by Florence + The Machine
published in the UK by Ducky Donath Music-Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing

Best Television Soundtrack
The Midwich Cuckoos
Composed by Hannah Peel
published in the UK by SATV Publishing

Outstanding Song Collection
Kamille

PRS for Music Icon Award
Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James

PRS for Music Most Performed Work
'As It Was'
written by Kid Harpoon,Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles
performed by Harry Styles
published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing

Rising Star Award with Amazon Music
Victoria Canal

Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music
Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers

Special International Award
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein

Visionary Award with Amazon Music
Charli XCX



