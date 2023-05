Spanish born Flamenco tinged songstress Claudia Vega of Orovega, interviewed by Music-News.com Editor - Marco Gandolfi - at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton on Friday 12th May 2023 after their show at Horatio's bar.The Great Escape Festival concluded another memorable year showcasing over 500 performing artists in sun-drenched Brighton, cementing its position as the UK festival for new music.Buy your 'Early Bird' tickets for next year here