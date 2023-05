London-based duo Christie Gardner and Helen Dixon of Lilo interviewed by Music-News.com Editor - Marco Gandolfi - at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton on Friday 12th May 2023 after their show at Fabrica.The Great Escape Festival concluded another memorable year showcasing over 500 performing artists in sun-drenched Brighton, cementing its position as the UK festival for new music.Buy your 'Early Bird' tickets for next year here