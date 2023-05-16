Jaime Harding, Marion

Jaime Harding rose to fame as lead singer of the group Marion, who gained success with their albums, This World And Body (1996), The Program (1998) and several EPs. Formed in Macclesfield in the early 90's, Marion embodied the sound and style of the Britpop generation, yet in many ways the band were clearly ahead of their time.



Harding has experienced significant lows as well as highs throughout his career so far, and much of this was reported in the mainstream press. His encounter with grief after the loss of his manager and close friend, Joe Moss (who had managed legendary Manchester band, the Smiths in the 80's) and his long-term use of drugs were amongst the biggest struggles of the star. Harding never shied away from these struggles though, and faced them head on, battling against addiction and trauma over recent years.



Harding, with his powerful vocals, drew an audience to Marion that remains devoted to the group even to this day. Despite the challenges he faces, Harding appears to be as inspired to create music as he was at the very start.



Here Harding is interviewed here about his life, music, plans for the future and love of Morrissey...





I want to start by taking us back to the beginning of the band. It was in the early 90’s when things really took off for you and Marion. Can you tell me a bit about that time?

I tracked down Joe Moss (he used to manage the Smiths) and sent my demo to him at one of his clothing stores in Stockport… this was in the Summer of ‘92. I didn’t hear anything back for about a month, but suddenly I get this call and it was him. He said “Hi, I’ve been listening to your songs and you’ve got a great voice.” It was amazing. On that call we spoke for two hours and it was inspiring and beautiful.



Eventually, Joe said he could get us a gig at the Night and Day café. That was actually our first gig. Geoff Travis from Rough Trade was there, although we weren’t quite ready for it at the time… but he said he liked us and told us to keep working on it, that he would check in on us and see how things came along. Joe supported us through it all, with equipment, rehearsal space, guidance… it was invaluable, especially at that time. Every few months Geoff Travis would still pop by and see how we were doing, checking on our progress, and he was so pleased with us, which was great. After a while we signed to Rough Trade for just one single – this was while we were sorting out a music deal for an album. We had generated enough interest and had some press coverage, which helped. We worked very hard, so our success wasn’t a surprise to us. It is what we aimed for.



When was it that you realised you wanted to pursue a career in music? At what point in your life?

I knew from my childhood, even as far back as five or six. My dad used to come into my room at night if I couldn’t sleep and play Elvis for me. Music went straight to my soul, even at that age. I knew it would always be a part of me. It’s just epic what music can do, isn’t it? Johnny Cash, Morrissey and Elvis are real and authentic and that really inspired me. Those are the three greatest, as far as I am concerned. All three are men of the people. All three of them. They resonate with people because they are so real, there’s nothing fake…they open up and allow themselves to be vulnerable, which isn’t easy. I find that pure, and it inspires me.



How did the day-to-day reality of being in the music industry compare with your hopes and expectations?

I loved it. It was like the curtains being opened on the world for me, it was incredible and there was nothing else like it. Being that age and screaming at the top of my lungs and playing for an appreciative audience… all of it was amazing to me. I loved it, and it was everything. Everything I hoped it would be.



Do you have any particular favourite moments or memories?

All the people that we worked with I respected, and we got to work alongside some incredible artists. Like playing with Manic Street Preachers and Radiohead. Thom York of Radiohead once said he loved my voice when he was interviewed on the radio and I nearly fell over- coming from him, who is such an incredible artist himself…. that was mind blowing.



We got to work with some great talents. There was Morrissey, who I’m sure we’ll discuss further here, and Johnny Marr. Johnny Marr expressed an interest in us and came to watch us in rehearsal. He thought we were great, and he would have input and suggestions, and it was incredible to see him at work.



You supported Morrissey on tour in the ‘90s. As you know I’ve got a huge amount of respect for him. How was it for you, to tour with him?

It was the most pure, beautiful period of my life. The few times I got to speak to him, it was… just amazing. At one time, he was having a cup of tea at the side of the stage after soundcheck and I’d been buzzing just to be around him. He was more beautiful than you can even imagine. My tongue was hanging out, it was ridiculous. He said “Hi Jaime” and I liked that, it was personal. He asked me what my favourite gig of the tour had been so far. I said, “I think tonight will be our best.” He asked me if it was because of the venue. He leaned against the wall, looking around at the Spanish ballroom and asked me, “how old is it?” I was so young and dumb and didn’t know how to converse at that time… I was just too nervous and I just said, “I don’t know.”



Then I ruined it, because it was beautiful and then I said, “I’ve seen you loads of times live! I think the older you get, the better you get.” Morrissey laughed and replied, “Oh I must be good then.” Meaning that he was old. It wasn’t until after as I was walking away that I realised he’d been making a joke. So off I walked and I laughed about it later that he’d made this joke that had gone over my head. Touring with Morrissey was a true highlight for me.



I have to ask about this. There was an incident involving . . . swans…?

[laughs] Basically, in 20 odd years of drug-taking, and drinking, one of the “worst things” I’d done was steal two swan plant pots from someone’s garden. That was in 2001. My girlfriend was dragging these swans across the lawn with me and ran off with them, then we sold them for £20, scored some drugs…but we got caught and the police came knocking at our door. I took the wrap for it, as I didn’t want to get my then-girlfriend to get in trouble … she’d had a run-in with the law before… so I was charged.



The press kept saying it was garden gnomes that I’d stolen! I would never do that! Even the most awful people in the world would not steal a garden gnome. That’s against the laws of nature! [laughs] I’d never be able to look gnomes in the eyes ever again. I’d never have done that. Gnomes are a quintessential ingredient for the perfect English country garden.



Would you say music has helped you survive?

Absolutely. Music has been a salvation to me, and it’s helped me to get through everything. I don’t think I could have gotten through it all without the music.



In recent years you did some live shows, do you hope to do more in the future?

Yes, I do. I’ve been through so many health struggles which has held me back, but I definitely want to get myself into a good place and get touring and recording again. Music has been a part of my every day life, and it is who I am. I can’t imagine doing anything different.



What and who inspires you the most?

Good friends, art, films, theatre. I get so much from creativity. It feeds me and inspires me and gives me a purpose and focus.



I have to be honest – hearing what you have gone through is eye-opening. You’ve really had a hard time, haven’t you?

Yes... Yes, I have. Let me tell you this...you can do 25 years of any hard drugs you want and the worst thing you’ll do is move garden swans around, but if you do gas, you’ll go to prison. That is how it happened with me. I was on gas for three months after Joe died. I didn’t know how to cope with the grief. My girlfriend Vicki had been driven out of my flat because she needed space from me with everything that was going on. At one point I was trying to call her, I called 58 times… and I was getting no answer. I knew it was mum telling her not to answer… I ended up angry and frustrated and set fire to the corner of one of her work dresses. It went whoosh in flames so I put a damp towel over it. Little did I know that it was still smouldering. I ended up having to ring the fire service and as you probably know, ended up in jail.



It was such a hard time. I saw so many traumatic things in jail. It was also the time I had an accident and fell, breaking my back. I’ve experienced immense pain ever since, and it’s been the worst thing to ever happen to me. It’s changed my life for the worse, I’ve never experienced pain like it. Despite it all, I’m on a journey through to the other side. I’m clean and overcoming my addiction.



Despite these very hard times, you have a positive attitude and I’m sure that’s helped pull you through…

I’m trying hard. It’s taken me so long to shake drugs off… all my life, really. I’m 50 in two years which is really hard to believe. Mum used to say life begins at 40, but she was ten years out because things are coming together for me now. I’m in a much better mindset. Things are heading in the right direction.



