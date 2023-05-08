Single Robert Jon & The Wreck Bring Me Back Home Again Andy Snipper Share with:





It feels as though Robert Jon & The Wreck are an ever-present on my decks with release after release, be it single, live album or whathaveyou. And the standard just doesn’t drop.



This latest single was recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound studios in LA and produced by the equally legendary Kevin Shirley.

“We had the pleasure of writing this song with our good friend and frequent co-writer, Ian Cullen,” shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “The song touches on feelings of longing and isolation while being away from your loved ones, something we are all familiar with as we go on tour throughout the year.”

It’s a superb slice of Southern Rock, in the tradition of bands such as the Allman Brothers or Lynrd Skynrd, featuring some sumptuous slide and Robert Jon’s throaty and powerful vocals.



As with just about everything they have released, it stands up to repeated listens and the more you listen, the more little nuggets work their way into your lobes – such as a beautiful little piano line or whispering Hammond among the power of the rest.





