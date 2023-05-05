Album Rebecca Lappa Tales of a Taurus Joe McIndoe Share with:





Rebecca Lappa runs the gamut on a pop-centred EP, Tales of a Taurus.



Dealing with everything from a break up to witchcraft, the Canadian singer provides a veritable pick-and-mix of themes and subjects. Lappa may not be known in the UK, but that's not to say she's gone unnoticed.

The singer-songwriter holds the honour of winning the Young Performer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.



This latest project sees the folk rocker looking to embrace the universality of the pop sound. As a first foray into the radio-friendly realm, Tales of a Taurus aims to serve the widest audience, as opposed to making the record narratively driven.



Lappa's sound has also received a makeover to fit with this new radio-friendly venture.



The singer-songwriter may have her billing under the folk banner, but songs like 'Till the King Comes Home' and 'Love in a Killing' suggest the artist is much more prone to beefy rock than the casual listener might have expected. Nevertheless, this more raucous approach has been tempered and moulded into soft rock, with the guitar as a regular initiator of a song's tone.



Melodically, songs are typically spirited, without being pushy, and often exudes a focused, calm energy. It's charming light pop. Synthesizers spring into life on the opener 'Your One' and set a jaunty pace.



The production pulls out some vocal distortion tricks to add appeal, including one over-the-top moment where the singer appears to be drowning in the recording booth. Overkill, maybe, but the general vibe is established well. It's warm, bright, and chill.



Elsewhere on the project, 'Lolita' is also a melodic standout.



The track tries to explore the sordid affair as seen in the 1955 novel of the same name. Yes, that would be the one about an affair with a 12-year-old girl.



The song has its issues, but the musicianship and production aren't among them. A ticking guitar kicks off the track with the pace of a fluttering heart, caught between untamed passion and fear of retribution.



It's a nice change of pace that provides a drop of edginess, unlike the rest of the record.



'Witch's Way' takes the listener down the path of flowing folk guitar and ethereal harmonies. It's a little bit Beatles and a bit pandemic Taylor Swift.



The half-dozen tracks are excellently produced by Louise Burns. Each offering has its variations to keep things fresh while typically maintaining a warm, melodically upbeat approach.



Lyrically, Lappa impresses in the album's best moments. 'Blue Lips' conveys the frozen tundra that is a one-sided relationship. The musician sings:



"You got me biting down on your cold shoulder

Hold my breath as we're freezing over

Thinking would we ever do this sober, darling

Kissing with blue lips."



The imagery is simple yet effective, as the audience can clearly feel the cause of a cold-hearted affair. Drink may temporarily thaw frozen feelings, but reality ultimately has a chilling bite on the pair. Thematically, we're in very similar territory to Selena Gomez's Sober.



'Lolita,' meanwhile, doesn't fare quite so well. With her rich vocal, Lappa proclaims:



"Satin slender, silken gloves

Secrets slither off her tongue

Wisps of hair caress her cheek

She's everybody's fantasy."



The artist does an excellent job of conveying the fire of desire. The singer's achy occasionally, trembling voice impresses in this tale of sin.The words leave the listener in no doubt that the song's main character is barely holding onto the reins.



In press notes for the work, the tune is described as a "daring" exploration of the relationship within the novel. This is where the problem arises.



Although the song sets the scene well, the listener would be none the wiser as to its dark undertones if it weren't for the fact that Lappa tacks on the all-important name within the song's chorus. Put simply, the edginess comes across as artificial. This is one misstep in an otherwise fun indie pop project.



Overall, while there is a hiccup or two the EP delivers a charming blend of light pop, folk, and soft rock. With excellent musicianship and enjoyable lyrics, Lappa is sure to make an impression on her listeners.





