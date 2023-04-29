Live Don McLean Palais Theatre St Kilda Cate Altamura Share with:





Back in 2013 I was honoured to review Don Mclean and vividly remember feeling his music coursing through me. I left his concert in awe and now, almost 10 years later, I was bestowed the privilege again.



Honouring the ‘day that music died’, McLean is back in Australia, marking the 50th anniversary of “American Pie”. So much has been said about “American Pie” over the past five decades with many still trying to interpret the songs true meaning. We all know that it pays tribute to the fateful day in February 1959 when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper died in a plane crash but some are still wondering who the jester is, among other things.



Just like a decade ago, McLean was personable. Every song was met by thunderous applause and the troubadour spoke of his appreciation of his Australian audience, “I feel your presence”. The songs kept coming including, “Fool’s Paradise”, “Botanical Gardens”, “Vincent (Starry Starry Night)”, “The Lucky Guy” and “Crossroads”. Joining McLean for “Crossroads” was Tony Migliore on the piano. Mclean tells the audience that Migliore has been with him 37 years, and jokingly adds that its longer than his marriages combined.



Throughout the evening Mclean shared anecdotes about his life and although he is a country boy at heart, he became a citizen of the world by touring the globe. He reminisced about the night he was at Johnny Cash’s house after the Grammys and Roy Orbison told him, “you were robbed”. The story conjured up a colourful glimpse into a bygone era. Mr American Pie paid tribute to, Johnny Cash, Elvis, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison and his rendition of “Crying” was so powerful. McLean and the band didn’t miss a beat and their affection for one another was obvious.



The moment the long awaited, “Long, long time ago” echoed through the theatre, the audience went crazy. I was instantly filled with emotion as in reality it will most likely be the last time I will see the legend perform the anthem live. I’ve played the song on repeat over the years and it helped me through many dark passages of time and I’m guessing I’m not alone. Like the rest of the audience, I tried to soak in every note and hope that someday I have the honour again.



To top off a perfect evening, as my sister and I walked down the side of the theatre towards our car we saw a gathering of 20 people or so and decided to see what was going on. To our amazement, it was Mclean! He asked if anyone needed anything signed and we handed over our tickets. He obligingly let us take a photo with him, solidifying the legend that he is.



A truly memorable evening and one that will be etched into my memory for eternity.

