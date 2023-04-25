Paul Fishman is no newcomer to electronic music – in fact Music in general. He has worked with many musical luminaries from his days as a student at London’s Guildhall School Of Music and later in his own 80’s band Re-Flex where he toured with The Police and The Thompson Twins. (His band was also one of the first from the UK to be shown on MTV! ) Since then he has become known for his composing and producing of music for many well-known feature films and musical legends. Paul released a new single “Dysfunktional” – out now across all streaming platforms.The new single “Dysfunktional” is the first to be released from the forthcoming album “Abnormal”- out later this year and was inspired by his relationship with autism. He explains: “...I have spent a considerable amount of my life with those who like myself are “on the spectrum”. They are among the most creative and intelligent people I’ve had the fortune to meet and truly capable of thinking outside the box because they are. For many, it does not represent a disability but a gift as it is the ingredient that makes them different and exceptional. To be an artist, it is a requirement”. “Dysfunktional” features Paul on vocals and keyboards but also some select musicians: Leo Richardson is regarded to be among the best sax players in the UK and a leading figure within Be Bop jazz. Todd Oliver, Paul’s son, a very gifted guitarist and artist, has performed on many releases including with UK singer Kwabs. Dave Harris on B vox- Paul simply describes as “a legend, good friend & Bume”.We decided to have a chat with Paul to find out more about his incredible career, past and present….Yes, I am very fortunate as my career began when I was young and started earning a living from session work, playing on other artists records and recording music for films. I have been involved with many different projects and has resulted in making lots of music in many different styles. I hate doing the same thing again and try not to repeat myself. There are lots of things that I might change on reflection but it's all part of the ride.There are lots of people that I would have liked to work with but unfortunately many of my heroes are now deceased. Frank Zappa was an astounding composer and will only be truly acknowledged somewhere in the future. David Bowie - our paths almost crossed. My friend Gus Dugeon produced Space Oddity and also I met Tony Visconti on various occasions who produced a lot of Bowie's albums but also had been responsible for a record called Acquiring the Taste by the astounding and truly gifted UK group Gentle Giant, of which sadly Ray Shulman recently passed away. Claude Debussy - one of my favourite composers, the Monet of music.Autism is the answer. Inspired by my family friends and myself. Throughout my life I've been surrounded by it, then I realised why the weird and wonderful have continued to follow me.So about 2010 I was asked by a private school to mentor and assist two students. It became a deep, life changing experience for the 3 of us. Probably the hardest challenge I have ever had to deal with but among the most rewarding. Both of them are in the video which features 8 of my ex-students but everybody in it is on the spectrum.The video features some of my favourite weird friends. All are unusual and on many levels are exceptional. Often highly intelligent, different to the norm. Some victims of bullying because they seem to be easy targets. They don't have a disability but possess special powers and see the world from a different perspective. I asked them and everyone said yes. They all do the same thing, bang a drum to announce their existence and proud of who they are.The album "Abnormal" is finished and will be available in about 6-8 weeks. It is an unusual record on many levels, combining songs and some instrumental music. Some songs were comments about politics, as I find it almost impossible to not express my views and opinions within the music I record. "Putin on The Ritz" - my grandmother and father were born in the Ukraine, they came to England as refugees early in the 20th century and my great grandmother was born in Russia. "Give me the Medicine" (the rise & fall of Boris Johnson). Why did the country take so long to see that he was disaster and probably the worst Prime minister the country has ever had. People often said he was funny but we don't need a comedian to run the country or a frequent liar. I wrote the song because I was tired of the relentless wreckage he caused and so glad he has been removed. "Pure" - inspired by the birth of my granddaughter. "There it goes" - is an attempt to review the journey of life as is "Wasting Time" . "Poverty", is the next single and I am currently making a video for it. I recorded this song with one of my students Huxley Matchett. He is still young, at school and incredibly musically talented.Having taught at a private school for over 25 years until recently when I finished after the covid period, one of the things I've tried to make students understand is that they see the world through privileged eyes. I remind them that when I visit my local coffee shop, I have a problem in that it is difficult to step over the people living on the streets. There is something wrong with the world where poverty continues to exist and everyday governments and the church allow people and children to die. "Road to Ruin" my family have become actively involved in Extinction Rebellion. The meek (and everyone else) will inherit the shit unless we do something. "Baby's got a Brand New Groove" - is a love song about my relationship with a machine designed to create music. The Mothership arrived during Covid and is also known as Lilly, after my mother. It is unlike any other equipment I have ever used, sometimes refuses to let me go to bed. Often presents me with the unexpected but requires enormous of amounts of devotion to produce rewards.Since the beginning of the year I've been writing a lot of music, experimenting an improvising with Lilly. I have an a relentless appetite to create new ways to make music and a while ago began recording improvisations. The project is called E-Bop and is a fusion of electronics and a form of jazz, planned for release in 2024. I will also be releasing some more film music that I have produced and writing music for games.