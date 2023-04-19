Live Sari Schorr Half Moon Putney Andy Snipper Share with:





As the title of her first album has it, Sari Schorr is a ‘Force of Nature’ and I would say that there is no other female vocalist around with her range, her power and the sheer force of her live performance.



She has been playing with Ash Wilson as her guitarist for some time and now she has the full Wilson Brothers lined up to back her – Ash, brother Phil on drums and the redoubtable Roger Inniss on bass – as well as Adrian Gautrey on Hammond & keys.

Together, they make a superb sound and with Sari’s vocals and songwriting, a sell out crowd welcomed and enjoyed a full set that included a few new numbers and a bunch of more familiar material.



Sari Schorr was trained as an opera singer and that comes through in her control and projection as well as her dramatic presentation – in that sense she reminds me a little of the late and great Meatloaf – especially on numbers like ‘Back To LA’ and ‘Ain’t Got No Money’. The band combined for an awesome version of ‘Demolition Man’ and the high points started to flow, one after the other – ‘Cat & Mouse’, ‘Oklahoma’, ‘Damn The Reason’ were all superb and the new numbers fit perfectly into her canon, with ‘Suicidal Nation’ the best of them.

She encored with ‘Beautiful’ and the passion just poured forth.



Seeing Sari Schorr is an experience and one that I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy four times. She is back later in the year and I’d recommend anyone who enjoys rock and Blues to get out and experience her for yourself.

