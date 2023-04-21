Album Robert Jon & The Wreck Live Live At The Ancienne Belgique Andy Snipper Share with:





Since I first heard Robert Jon & The Wreck I have wanted to catch them live – simply one of the most powerful and heartfelt bands I’ve heard in years. Unfortunately, our paths never seemed to cross (maybe this September).

So I was excited to get my hands on this live album, and after the sixth or seventh playing it through I have to say that it lived up to every expectation.



The set captured on this release was from the 50th date of a 67 gig tour across 9 countries -

It’s recorded brilliantly and, for me, captures the very essence of live music. Not a perfect, note by note, rendition of the songs, rather a collaboration between artists, shorn of the studio trappings, and given the extra ‘je ne sais quoi’ of direct feedback from the audience. Plenty of solos, powerful as hell playing and the impression of a bunch of guys enjoying playing together and an audience similarly enthused.



The album reminds me in many ways of Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band – although Robert Jon is a California artist, this has the same intensity and bravado of the best Detroit bands.



One of the standout numbers is the version of ‘Shine A Light On Me Brother’ from their latest album - “’Shine’ is always an exhilarating song to play live,” Robert Jon adds. “There are a lot of moving pieces and even a time change between the verse and chorus. Without the horns from the studio recording, it definitely has more of a ‘rock’ feel to it in a live setting. This song also features the talents of two backup singers, which added a lot to our sound!”





I could also shout out for ‘Hey Hey Mama’ with some stunning guitar, or the extended ‘The Death Of me’ which rolls and flows with real emotional intensity and heart.



One of the best live albums I’ve heard in years.

