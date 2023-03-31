The Fizz (formerly Bucks Fizz)

It may have been two years late but The Fizz uncorked a showstopping 40th anniversary show for their legion of Fizz fans.



Appearing at the O2 Indigo, the dynamic trio of Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston and Mike Nolan performed a packed set of hits. Speaking to the crowd, Cheryl said: “This was supposed to have happened two years ago to celebrate our 40th anniversary but Covid had other ideas, but we’re here now.



“So tonight, there’s gonna be some singles, some album tracks and some new stuff. It’s going to be a nostalgia trip and hopefully you’ll know most of the words to everything. We’re just glad tonight is happening.”



Are You Ready? were the words behind the trio as they appeared on stage – and the crowd most definitely was as they sang and danced to every song performed with gusto.



Hits like Piece of the Action, Run For Your Life, If You Can’t Stand The Heat, When We Were Young and My Camera Never Lies took the crowd right back to the 80s, all boosted by incredibly nostalgic original videos playing out behind them. As well as featuring the Mini Metro, mini skirts and massive 80s hair, the videos really heightened the emotion for the audience with shots of the band back in the day.



Still proving they have the theatrical x-factor, their stage presence and props gave the gig the extra wow factor. From their colourful umbrella routine on Dancing in The Rain to the dramatic Amen with smartly choreographed dance moves, both songs from their coveted 2017 album The F-Z of Pop (produced by Mike Stock).



While the band performed effortlessly in harmony, they all shone individually too with very powerful solo renditions of tracks throughout, including Mike Nolan’s beautiful Now Those Days Are Gone, Cheryl’s powerful Oh Suzanne, and the tear-jerking From Here to Eternity by an emotional Jay accompanied to a backdrop of Jay and her daughter Josie.

It truly was a family affair with Cheryl’s husband Steve Stroud on bass guitar and her daughters Kyla and Natalie on backing vocals.



Before the band’s final songs and encores, they treated the fans to an 80s mega-mix of covers kicking off with The Proclaimers’ I’m Gonna Be (500 miles), followed by Eurythmic’s Sweet Dreams, The Human League’s Don’t You Want Me and Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer.



Another magical moment was the song at the end of the main set – their chart-topping hit Land of Make Believe which catapulted Fizz fans back to an 80s winter wonderland.



It was fitting for them to close the night right back where it all began, at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981, with the global sensation that is Making Your Mind Up.



Speaking to the crowd, Cheryl said: “What would we have done without this soppy song, eh? None of the words make any sense whatsoever, but without that and Velcro, where would we be? And without Nicola Martin! (Bucks Fizz founder who was in the audience).



“This is all because of that time, that song, winning the Eurovision, and Nicola choosing to put us all together. The biggest thanks have to come to you (the fans) because you’ve kept us going, so thank you so much.



With that, the nostalgia was well and truly ramped up as the girls ripped off their over-skirts mid song and got the crowd reliving their own memories of that wonderful song.



It was a truly fitting finale to a long-anticipated show which lasted almost two hours, much to the delight of the audience.



There can’t be many bands that have overcome such adversity throughout their career, and their undoubted unity was there for all to see as they delivered Treasure Forever, with the poignant words epitomising The Fizz’s unbreakable bond - “We stand, we fall as one, proud to say we faced it together. When all is said and done, this love we will treasure forever.”



And when all is said and done, this show was one the fans will treasure forever.



*A shout-out to support act Miami Vibe who set the 80s scene, performing hit after hit in exuberant style, warming up the audience for a bit of fizz!



