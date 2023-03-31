Live Roger Waters Mediolanum Forum Milano Danny Gandolfi Share with:





Roger Waters is in Italy for 6 sold out nights whilst on the European leg of the “This Is Not A Drill” tour, 4 of which take place in Milan. No other city comes close to this, amply demonstrating the popularity of the founder member of Pink Floyd around these parts.

Italians are not known for mixing politics and music and so Roger’s rages and rants can go unhindered really and he can escape the criticisms and queries he has had to deal with from former Pink Floyd band members and various members of the public. Put that down to superficiality or the Mediterranean outlook on life, whatever, we are here for the music and the show.



The stage is in the form of a cross as are the massive overhead screens; the band in black attire, are quite huddled together in the centre, quite a change from the sprawled out format as was on the 2017 “Us And Them “ tour. This lends itself to an easy going setup and vibe, the band sharing glances and interactions.



On tour with Roger this time are Jon Carin on keyboards/vocals, Robert Walter on organ, Jonathan Wilson guitars/vocals, Gus Seffert bass/vocals, Dave Kilminster guitar/vocals, the superb Joey Waronker drums, Seamus Blake on saxophone, backing vocalists Amanda Belair and Shanay Johnson.



It’s the same set as the North American2022 tour so it’s a very well presented and executed performance. Lots of slogans, political messages with “The Man” basically being told to “Fuck Off” on a regular basis. But Roger has always been this way inclined. His one new song in the setlist, “The Bar”, has at its core a message of wishing that anyone and everyone could just hang out at a neat bar, have a drink and a chat, accept our differences, maybe even iron them out. That’s pretty cool: It’s only when Roger starts to get too personal that he becomes mean, misdirected and generally misunderstood.



What surprised me most was how loud the show was. Its years since I felt my eardrums about to splinter, and it took about 10 minutes for them to settle and I could make out the low frequencies.

It’s a good setlist for sure. Highlights were the sweet pleasantries towards his old group, both with kind words and cool screen videos on “Have A Cigar” and his heartfelt “Wish You Were Here” and Shine On You Crazy Diamond” homage to Syd Barrett, Roger surprisingly on lead vocals to emphasize the fact. The 1977 “Animals” track “Sheep” closed the first half of the show; a spectacle bonanza with the band really clicking.



The second half is magnificent, opening up with “In The Flesh” and “Run Like Hell”, Roger in his Nazi uniform, dark shades, firing a machine gun at the crowd. A pastiche more than a dark politically loaded segment and better for it. This is all supposed to be fun isn’t it ? Then they play side 2 of ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’, Roger back to just playing bass and grooving with the band. It’s brilliant and its most notable in that instead of reading slogans or watching images on the screens, eyes are glued to the band members singing and playing. Its 50 years, almost to the day, that the album was released and it can still take your breath away.

A couple more songs then close the set, Roger seemingly very appreciative, even emotional I would hazard to say as he profusely thanked his band members and audience alike. There is life in the old sod yet: May he continue to shine .

