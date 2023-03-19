Album Ken Hensley Past And Present (Songs In Time) 1970- 2021 Andy Snipper Share with:





Until his death in 2020, Ken Hensley was a remarkably able and busy musician, singer, songwriter and producer. Between his band work and solo work he was responsible for 15 solo albums, 20 albums with Uriah Heep, 17 Albums with other artists and countless sessions and drop-ins – that is over 50 albums in the Progressive rock, heavy metal, melodic rock, pop and even country genres, and the even more remarkable thing is that the standard of music from the very early parts of his career (with The Gods) to the very end (his posthumously released ‘My Book Of Answers) is constantly of a very high class.



This boxset celebrates his amazing output by putting together six CDs – four solo CDs and two compilations – that cover the years from 1972 – 2021 and ably demonstrates just how varied his music was.

The four albums included here are: A Glimpse of Glory (1999), Running Blind (2002), The Last Dance (2003), Cold Autumn Sunday (2005). Plus ‘Solo’ which covers the years 1972 – 1981(including 9 tracks with Uriah Heep) and ‘Collaborations 2011 – 2021’ (including 9 tracks from when he rejoined Heep )



To cover the entire breadth of his work would entail a boxset far larger than this but what this does capture is a period of which her was most proud as well as some top quality outliers.



Ken Hensley deserved to reap greater plaudits than many people would have handed him but this is a worthy step into the career of a late and lamented great.



